TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a day or so.

Forecasters said conditions appear “generally conducive” for gradual development of the system.

A tropical depression could form by the early to middle part of next week as the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 50 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe, which is moving relatively quickly near Bermuda and a tropical storm warning has been issued for the island.

The system’s winds are near 50 mph. Philippe could strengthen over the next day, but it is expected to become post-tropical on Saturday as it reaches the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or eastern Maine.

This weekend, Philippe could bring up to 5 inches of rain to portions of New York and New England.