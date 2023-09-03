TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking multiple areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to its 8 a.m. outlook, there are two tropical waves west of Africa showing signs of development.

While one has some chance of slow development over the next week, the more immediate concern is Invest 95L, located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system appears to have organized more since Saturday, and there is a chance that it could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week.

“While the Atlantic Ocean is active right now, the tropical wave near Africa known as 95L is the only one heading west,” Max Defender 8 Leigh Spann said. “The system should organize and become Tropical Storm Lee. In fact, some models strengthen it to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. We will keep an eye on it as it gets closer to the Caribbean during the next two weeks.”

As of this report, the system is predicted to move west-northwest at about 15 to 20 mph.

The system has a 40% chance to form through the next 48 hours and an 80% over the next week.

Meanwhile, tropical storms Gert and Katia are expected to weaken soon, with Katia becoming a post-tropical cyclone before turning into a low by Monday.