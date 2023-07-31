TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

A disturbance near the Leeward Islands has a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Forecasters believe conditions are “marginally favorable” for development over the next few days. The NHC said a tropical depression will likely form over the next day.

Meteorologists are also watching a tropical wave just off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast. Forecasters said a “short-lived” tropical cyclone could develop before the system merges with a frontal boundary over the next day or so.

The tropical wave has a 30% chance of development over the next two days.

Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said neither tropical wave should have much of an impact on the U.S. Both storms will likely stay in open water.