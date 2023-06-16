TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical wave that recently emerged off the west coast of Africa showed higher chances of development on Friday.

According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, the wave is producing disorganized storms near the Cabo Verde Islands.

“Conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development,” according to NHC forecasters, but there is only a 10% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. The wave has a medium (50%) chance of formation early to midweek.

“Although it is rare to see development in this area during June, it has happened before. The environment will favor organization over the next few days and we could see a named storm this weekend or early next week as it moves across the Atlantic,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

The wave is expected to drift westward over the Atlantic Ocean at 15 to 20 mph, according to NHC.

“The good news is that, at least for now, our longer-range forecast models to predict that it will re-curve out to sea before approaching the Caribbean or the United States,” Holly said. “Of course, we will be watching for any changes.”