TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical wave now has a higher chance of development as it moves across the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Friday, forecasters described Invest 95L as “a small area of low pressure, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, … producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

The disturbance now has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days and a 40% chance of developing in the next week.

“The tropical wave is heading west through the Atlantic right now,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “In the next seven days, it will strengthen and get more organized. Some models indicate it could become a hurricane as it gets closer to the Caribbean Islands.”

If Invest 95L develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Emily.

Tropical Storm Don

Tropical Storm Don continued its north-northwestern turn on Friday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Don was moving at 9 mph. Its maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days,” forecasters said. “Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.”

Don is expected to remain offshore when it passes Newfoundland, Canada on Sunday.