TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical wave has a chance to form into a tropical depression sometime next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the low-latitude tropical wave was located just off the west coast of Africa, producing a large area of thunderstorms.

Forecasters said the wave does have conditions that will allow for some development. It will possibly be a tropical depression sometime in the middle of the upcoming week while moving west-northwest.

However, as it stands, the system will not pose any threat to land.

“Despite the tropics not quieting down, this tropical wave looks to be a fish storm, and no threat to the United States,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Once it comes off the coast of Africa, forecast models suggest it will quickly turn to the north and not threaten land.”

As of this report, the disturbance has a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance over the next seven days.