TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center has upped the odds of formation for a tropical wave making its way across the Atlantic.

The wave was first spotted Thursday and initially given a low chance of development at just 20%. A day later, NHC increased those odds to 30%. By Saturday, the storm was given a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation in the next seven days.

Forecasters tracking the wave say it is currently located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands where it is producing a broad area of disorganized storms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week,” NHC said.

The wave is expected to drift westward over the Atlantic Ocean at 15 to 20 mph.

“The good news is that, at least for now, our longer-range forecast models predict that it will re-curve out to sea before approaching the Caribbean or the United States,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Of course, we will be watching for any changes.”

