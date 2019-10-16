Tropical wave to enter the Gulf of Mexico this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave over southern Mexico is drifting north toward the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche.

Gradual development is possible once the system gets over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a 40% chance of development in the next five days.

Forecast models show that the system will get picked up by a front and spread the moisture across the Southeast. This tropical moisture will help to increase the rain chances in Tampa Bay this weekend.

