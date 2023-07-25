TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Meteorologists are watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

One of the disturbances is located hundreds of miles south-southwest of Bermuda and it is drifting toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the weak trough of low pressure could gradually develop later this week and into the weekend.

The system is moving toward the southeastern U.S. coast and has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next seven days.

“The tropical wave off Florida’s east coast has little chance to organize during the next few days as it drifts toward the state,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “It will bring higher tropical moisture our way, and that will help increase our rain chances for the end of the week.”

The NHC said that a tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

If the system develops, it would happen slowly over the next day or two before it moves into an area of unfavorable upper-level winds.

“Even though development is unlikely, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or so,” the NHC said.

The system has a 10 percent chance of formation over the next two days.