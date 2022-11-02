TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday morning as it started to close in on Belize, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 7 a.m. ET Wednesday, Hurricane Lisa was centered about 60 miles north of Roatán and 100 miles east-southeast of Belize City, Belize with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was moving west at 15 mph with tropical-storm-force-winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Lisa is forecast to move near or north of the Bay Islands of Honduras Wednesday morning before making landfall in Belize later in the day. It will likely cross northern Guatemala on Thursday before moving into Mexico.

“Additional strengthening is forecast as Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center makes landfall,” the center said in its latest advisory.

The storm poses no threat to Florida.

Lisa is expected to dump 1 to 6 inches of rain on parts of Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches. The NHC warns the heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding conditions across Belize and into northern Guatemala and parts of the Yucatan peninsula and the Mexican states of Chiapas and Tabasco.

The storm surge could raise water levels about 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Belize and extreme southeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Swells generated by the storm will likely affect Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Central America for the next day or two, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the center said.

Tropical Storm Martin

At 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, Martin was located 755 miles east of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving east-northeast at 15 mph, and had tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles from its center.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

No watches or warnings are in effect at this time.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.