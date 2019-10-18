Tropical Storm Warning issued for parts of Florida as disturbance nears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to strengthen into a tropical or subtropical storm later Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is becoming better organized and has a 90 percent chance of forming into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours. The next name storm of the season is Nestor.

“The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight, with slow strengthening then expected through Friday night,” according to the agency.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the system is located about 390 miles south-southwest of the Mississippi River, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It’s moving northeast at 14 miles per hour.

The NHC says there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation up to 5 feet along the Florida Gulf Coast from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach.

Portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast may experience tropical storm force winds.

Isolated flash flooding is possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States through Saturday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown Florida

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

