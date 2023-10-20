TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Tammy will likely become a hurricane by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Tammy’s maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph. The storm is expected to continue strengthening and will be near or at hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday.

The NHC has issued hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings for the following areas:

Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A tropical storm warning was also issued for Dominica. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Martinique, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Extended forecasts show Tammy turning northeast starting Saturday. The storm will not directly impact the United States.