TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Tammy, which formed Wednesday in the Atlantic.

Tammy could be near hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend, the NHC said.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

It is located about 480 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe.

Tammy is forecast to move near or over the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday. It is expected to turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

(NHC)

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the following areas:

Barbados

Dominica

Martinique and Guadeloupe

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis

Forecasters said Tammy could dump as much as 10 inches across portions of the northern Windward into the Leeward Islands. Most areas will see three to six inches of rain.

Swells from Tammy will begin to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles late Thursday. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.