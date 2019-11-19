Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — With just 11 days left in hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Sebastien has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 8 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to merge with a cold front and dissipate in the next few days.

Sebastien’s projected track has the storm remaining over open waters, not threatening the Caribbean or the United States.

National Hurricane Center

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss