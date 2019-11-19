TAMPA (WFLA) — With just 11 days left in hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Sebastien has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 8 miles per hour.
The storm is expected to merge with a cold front and dissipate in the next few days.
Sebastien’s projected track has the storm remaining over open waters, not threatening the Caribbean or the United States.
This story will be updated.
LATEST STORIES:
- Georgia officer proposes at his police academy graduation
- Tampa animal advocate on mission to feed homeless pets over the holidays
- Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic
- Get into the Christmas spirit with an interactive experience at ‘Santa’s Flight Academy’
- Video shows dramatic rescue of kidnapped girl, 8