TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Sean formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.

The storm, located about 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is not expected to strengthen much.

It currently has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. Sean is forecast to move west-northwestward or northwestward over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa.

The system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It could gradually strengthen over the next several days while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC said the system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.