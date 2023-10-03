TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of the northern Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

The center of the storm is expected to move north of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday. The strongest winds and heaviest rains will likely happen in the islands to the south of the center, the National Hurricane Center said.

Philippe is expected to turn toward the north-northwest by Tuesday night. The storm could strengthen after midweek.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbuda, Antigua and Anguilla.

Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts into early Wednesday:

Barbuda southward to Dominica: 4 to 8 inches

Rest of Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands: 3 to 5 inches

Virgin Islands: 1 to 3 inches