Tropical Storm Peter forms in Atlantic as 17th named storm of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Peter has now formed in the Atlantic, becoming the 17th named storm system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the storm is around 630 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and is moving northwest at 15 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to turn slightly to the west-northwest some time Sunday afternoon. The NHC said its outer bands could bring one to two inches of rain to parts of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico late Sunday into Tuesday.

Small stream flooding and urban is possible, and swells are expected to reach the Leeward Islands Sunday night and Monday, possibly causing life-threatening surf conditions.

No warnings or watches have been declared so far.