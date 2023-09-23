TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall early Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 6:20 a.m., the NHC said Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina.

As of the 5 a.m. update, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

The NHC said Ophelia will continue its path across North Carolina, southeast Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula.

The storm will eventually become an extratropical cyclone by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Bogue Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Surf City, North Carolina to Bogue Inlet, North Carolina

Remainder of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City, North Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North

Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Invest 90L

The NHC is also tracking another system in the central tropical Atlantic, Invest 90L.

The area of disturbance, located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, is expected to become a tropical depression later today.

Forecasters said the system will move west at 10 to 15 mph for the next few days before turning northwest starting Tuesday.