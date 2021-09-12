Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico as 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico as the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC reported that the storm is around 130 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, having formed around the Bay of Campeche. It had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 13 miles per hour, as of 11 a.m EDT.

Nicholas is expected to move into the western Gulf of Mexico this week — bringing rain, wind, and storm surge to portions of Texas and Louisiana.

However, the storm is not a threat to Tampa Bay at this time.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas Texas

Barra el Mezquital to the U.S./Mexico border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: