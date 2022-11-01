TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly named tropical storm formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., the NHC said Tropical Storm Martin was located about 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The system was moving east at 12 mph.

Martin was expected to continue eastward before making a turn to the northeast at a faster speed.

“Tropical Storm Martin will head away from the U.S. coastline and into the northern Atlantic during the next five days,” meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “The system may strengthen to a hurricane tomorrow before becoming extra-tropical and continuing to head north.”

At this time, no coastal warnings or watches have been issued.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lisa is continuing its westward track toward Central America, where it is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane.