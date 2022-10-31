TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory said the storm was about 175 miles south of Kingstone Jamaica and 365 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. The NHC said Lisa was expected to strengthen over the next several days.

According to the NHC, Lisa will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as it approaches Central America.

“Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean very close to where Ian formed, but this storm will continue to move to the west most likely becoming a hurricane before making landfall in Central America later this week,” meteorologist Eric Stone said.

At this time, a tropical storm watch is in effect for: