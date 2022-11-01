TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lisa is forecast to become the sixth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season as it approaches Central America on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Lisa was centered about 220 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 480 miles east of Belize City, Belize with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving west at 14 mph with tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 105 miles from its center.

Lisa is forecast to pass south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday. It’s expected to strengthen into a hurricane Wednesday morning over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before moving over the Bay Islands of Honduras and approaching Belize.

The storm poses no threat to Florida.

“Tropical Storm Lisa is slowly organizing and could become a brief Category 1 hurricane before coming onshore near Belize Wednesday evening,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “Early this morning, an area of thunderstorms near Bermuda began to organize quickly. It may become a subtropical or tropical storm, but it will head away from the U.S. coast.”

The storm is expected to dump 1 to 5 inches of rain on parts of Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, with the NHC warning the heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding across northern Honduras to the eastern Yucatan peninsula.

The storm surge could raise water levels about 1 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of Belize and the Bay Islands.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for the Bay Islands, and other parts of Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Mexico.

Forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure system about 300 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The NHC said the system is becoming better organized as it moves generally east-northeastward through environmental conditions that are conducive for additional development.

It will likely become a tropical depression sometime on Wednesday. Forecasters say there is a 90% chance a depression will form sometime in the next two days.

The next named storm of the 2022 season will be Martin.