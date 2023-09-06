TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Lee is approaching hurricane strength and is expected to rapidly intensify to an “extremely dangerous” hurricane by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday evening. It’s located about 1265 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. The storm is moving at about 16 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Lee is expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. By the weekend, the NHC said the storm will likely be a major hurricane.

“The current forecast takes the system just north of the Caribbean Islands, but when the storm makes the turn to the north will determine if anywhere in the U.S. will feel impacts,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

The NHC said swells from Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday. The swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.