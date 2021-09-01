Tropical Storm Larry forms in the eastern Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Larry formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. It’s one of four systems the hurricane center is monitoring Wednesday morning, with Tropical Depression Kate churning in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Ida in the Appalachians and disturbance over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Larry

At 5 a.m. ET, Larry had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the storm’s center. It was located about 175 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west at 20 mph.

Larry is forecast to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday before it turns to the northwest this weekend.

Tropical Depression Kate

Kate weakened into a tropical depression on Tuesday and is holding on as a tropical cyclone over the central Atlantic Wednesday, the hurricane center said.

At 5 a.m. ET, Kate was located about 895 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

Kate was expected to become a remnant low Thursday. It will likely dissipate Friday as it turns toward the north and north-northeast, the hurricane center said.

Tropical Depression Ida

The NHC issued its final advisory for Tropical Depression Ida Wednesday morning, saying it was moving into the central Appalachians and should become post-tropical soon.

At 5 a.m. ET, Ida was about 135 miles west of Roanoke, Virginia with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It was moving northeast at 24 mph.

Ida was forecast to dump 3 to 8 inches in the mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions, with forecasters warning that the heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flash flooding. There’s an increased risk for several tornados in the mid-Atlantic, the hurricane center said.

Flood and flash flood Watches are in effect for parts of the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, southern New York and southern New England. A tornado watch is in effect for the District of Columbia, central and northern Maryland, and northeastern Virginia.

Disturbance over southwestern Caribbean Sea

The hurricane center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The system has a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves toward Central America. Interaction with land in Central America and the Yucatán Peninsula could further limit its development. Heavy rains are possible in the area this week and this weekend.