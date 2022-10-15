TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Karl was been downgraded as it neared the coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 p.m. EDT Friday, the NHC reported that Karl had weakened into a tropical depression, leading local governments to discontinue their warnings.

Saturday morning, the remnants of Karl were categorized as a post-tropical cyclone as it became weaker. It had max sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving southwest at 5 mph.

While Karl’s remnants no longer have the wind strength of a tropical storm, the NHC’s forecast said parts of Mexico could see heavy rains through Sunday morning.

As such, residents could see flash flooding and mudslides.