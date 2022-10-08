TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory said the system was located about 115 miles east-southeast of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, and about 265 miles east of Bluefield, Nicaragua. The tropical storm had max sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west at 21 mph.

Julia presents no threat to the United States at this time as it is projected to make landfall in Nicaragua as a category 1 hurricane Sunday morning.

The hurricane will then move further inland where it will continue to weaken. However, it is expected to cause flash floods and mudslides, with flooding possible even across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Nicaragua south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Pacific coast of Nicaragua

Pacific coast of Honduras

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: