Tropical Storm Josephine moves through the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming the earliest 10th-named storm of hurricane season on record.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the storm was about 1090 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at about 17 mph. The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Josephine is expected to turn north over the weekend and weaken as wind shear increases.

The storm could dissipate entirely by early next week. It’s not expected to impact the U.S. mainland.

Josephine is the earliest “J” tropical storm on record in the Atlantic. Before Josephine, the earliest was Jose on Aug. 22, 2005.

The peak of hurricane season is still one month away and the updated forecasts from both the Colorado State University and The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are calling for an “extremely active” season with up to 24 named storms forming. This includes the now 10 named storms so far in 2020.

