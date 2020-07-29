Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form in Atlantic, head toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical cyclone is churning in the Atlantic and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias, the ninth named storm, sometime this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC has given the system a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the system is about 385 east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west-northwest at 23 mph.

The system is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds in the area. It will head toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night before it reaches Hispaniola on Thursday, according to the NHC.

Although Florida is in the middle of the forecast path, it’s still too early to determine how it will impact the state, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves toward land.

“It will continue to interact with land, encounter some wind shear, and pass through Saharan dust. All that leads to the system remaining weak even as it heads toward Florida,” said Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “This track is a little farther west than previous forecasts, but expect more changes as the system develops and the models get a better handle on it.”

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the north coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

