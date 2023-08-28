TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida, officials will have to decide whether to ask residents to evacuate.

So far, Hernando County is the only county to have issued voluntary evacuation orders. The county will open shelters at noon on Monday.

Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County residents can use the Hurricane Evacuation Assessment Tool to find their evacuation zone.

Pinellas County

Residents in Pinellas County can find their evacuation zone on the county’s Hurricane Preparedness page.

Manatee County

Manatee County residents can find their evacuation zone on the county’s evacuation levels page.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County residents can use the county’s Know Your Evacuation Level page to find their evacuation zone.

Pasco County

Pasco County residents can view an interactive evacuation zone map here.

Hernando County

Residents in Hernando County can find their evacuation routes and zones by using the county’s interactive map.

Citrus County

Citrus County residents can check their evacuation zone here.