TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to intensify into a hurricane on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Officials said Tropical Storm Idalia is moving at 7 mph and is located about 150 miles south of the western tip of Cuba.

Meteorologists said Idalia’s winds are near 65 mph, with higher gusts.

The storm is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight. It will then move northward or north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the storm will reach Florida’s Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is likely to be near or at major hurricane intensity when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the areas south of Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

The NHC said Idalia could bring dangerous storm surge to the coast of Florida.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said.

Officials said the water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Aucilla River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL…7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL…6-9 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL…4-7 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL…4-7 ft

Tampa Bay…4-7 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL…3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL…2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor…2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL…2-4 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL…1-3 ft

Florida Keys…1-2 ft

Once the storm moves out of Florida, it could bring scattered flash and urban flooding to southern Georgia and heavy rain in parts of the Carolinas.

WFLA.com will have interactive streaming coverage on Tracking the Tropics starting at 9:30 a.m.

Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.