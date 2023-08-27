TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to form Sunday as a tropical depression continues to linger around the Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 10 is about 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

As of this report, the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving south at 5 mph.

The NHC said the system will remain near the Yucatan Channel until it begins moving faster on Monday.

“It is expected to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and become Tropical Storm Idalia,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said. “Eventually Idalia will become a hurricane and move west of the Tampa Bay Area, bringing rain and wind Tuesday and Wednesday before moving north of our area.”

Portions of Florida’s west coast, the Panhandle, and south Georgia are forecast to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches. The Carolinas are also expected to get heavy rain as well.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: