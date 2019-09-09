Tropical Storm Humberto could form from 1 of 2 systems being monitored for development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical systems in the Atlantic this week.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is churning in the ocean, more than 1,000 miles west of Azores.

The storm is forecast to move northeastward over the north Atlantic Ocean toward Ireland and Scotland before weakening. It poses no threat to land.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The NHC is also monitoring a weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, that pushed off the western coast of Africa last week.

Invest 94L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves westward between the Carbo Verde Islands and the Windward Islands, according to the NHC.

“Some slow development of this system is possible during the next two or three days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation,” the NHC said. “This system is expected to move generally westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.”

If the system forms into a tropical depression, which could happen over the next few days, it would be the 9th depression of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the system would be called Tropical Storm Humberto. The next named storm would be Imelda.

Forecasters also have their eye on a separate disturbance a few hundred miles north of Puerto Rico.

The storm, which is approaching the Bahamas, has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm, the NHC said.

“Little to no development of this system is expected during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward, north of the Greater Antilles,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week.”

