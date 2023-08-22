TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics remain active as another storm was named overnight.

So far, we have had eight named storms this season.

Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold formed overnight in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Forecasters believe Harold could strengthen before it teaches the Texas coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Harold will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the south Texas coast.

Here are the tropical storm watches and warnings in effect:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of Rio Grande to Port O’Connor, Texas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas

Tropical Storm Franklin

The NHC is still watching Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean.

Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday, traverse the island and move off of the northern coast on Thursday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for the following areas:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Dominican Republic entire south coast from Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona

Haiti entire south coast from Anse d’Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

Dominican Republic entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona

Turks and Caicos Islands

Tropical Depression Gert

Forecasters said Tropical Depression Gert is barely a tropical cyclone and could dissipate or become post-tropical at any time.

Gert or its remnants should move west-northwestward to northwestward, the NHC said.

Areas of interest

The NHC is watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic.

Forecasters are watching the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily near the Leeward Islands.

They believe the system could redevelop later this week or the weekend. It has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC is also watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

A tropical depression could for later this week as it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Meteorologists said the system has a 60% chance of formation over the next seven days.