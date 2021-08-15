TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE 5 P.M. UPDATE: System downgrades to depression; still expected to bring heavy rain over Hispaniola

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grace downgraded from a Tropical Storm to a Tropical Depression as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is currently moving west at 15 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The NHC predicts that there will be little change in strength during the next 48 hours.

Grace is forecast to move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday, according to the NHC.

The Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands has been discontinued.

The government of the Dominican Republic has changed the Tropical Storm Warning to a Tropical Storm Watch from the southern Haitian border to Samana.

There is long-range uncertainty on any impacts to the United States and it is too early to speculate whether Grace will end up making landfall somewhere along the coastal states of the Gulf of Mexico. However, the current cone of uncertainty does bring Grace into the Gulf late in the week and this storm should be monitored over the next few days.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…