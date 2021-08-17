TROPICAL STORM GRACE 8 A.M. UPDATE: Storm nears Jamaica, causes flooding in Dominican Republic, Haiti

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Grace is causing flooding across parts of the Dominican Republic and earthquake-damaged Haiti, and is becoming better organized as it heads toward Jamaica Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, Grace was about 120 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west at 16 mph.

Grace is forecast to travel near or over Jamaica Tuesday, and near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night. It should be near Mexico’s Yucatán coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The hurricane center said heavy rains from Grace are causing flooding across parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which was hit by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday.

Haiti could see 5 to 10 inches of rain Tuesday with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches. Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and portions of the Yucatán Peninsula may see 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 9 inches. Forecasters warn the heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and possible mudslides.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Punta Allen

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Jamaica

Southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma,

Las Tunas, and Camaguey

Las Tunas, and Camaguey Cayman Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: