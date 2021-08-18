TROPICAL STORM GRACE 8 A.M. UPDATE: Grace, Henri expected to become hurricanes soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Depression Fred, Tropical Storm Henri, and Tropical Storm Grace, with the latter two being forecast to become hurricanes over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Grace

At 8 a.m., Grace was bringing heavy rains and strong winds across the Cayman Islands. The storm was centered about 20 miles southwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Grace was expected to travel near or over the Cayman Islands later Wednesday morning. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later Wednesday as it approaches Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The hurricane center said Grace was expected to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain over Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, portions of the Yucatán Peninsula and Vera Cruz state. The heavy rains could lead to flash and urban flooding, with mudslides possible in Jamaica, forecasters warned.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero,

including Cozumel

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cayman Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto

Costa Maya

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla

de la Juventud

Tropical Storm Henri

Henri, the eighth named storm of the hurricane season, formed south of Bermuda on Monday and is now moving westward with no change in strength.

At 5 a.m. ET, the storm was about 160 miles south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 80 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west at 8 mph.

The storm was expected to make a gradual turn to the west-northwest and northwest Thursday, and another turn to the northwest on Friday. The hurricane center said little change in strength is forecast through Thursday, but Henri could become a hurricane by the weekend, and that swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda over the next day.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropical Depression Fred

The NHC issued its final advisory for Tropical Depression Fred Wednesday morning as it traveled up the Appalachians and transitioned into a tropical low.

At 5 a.m. ET, the system was about 20 miles northwest of Charleston, West Virginia with maximum sustained winds of 25 mph. It was moving northeast at 20 mph. Heavy rainfall was expected across portions of the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic States, and New England. Forecasters warned the rain could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding impacts.

Flood and flash flood watches are in effect for portions of the southern and central Appalachians and parts of Piedmont and Cumberland Plateau.