TROPICAL STORM GRACE 2 P.M. UPDATE: System not very well organized, producing tropical-storm-force winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane season is heating up with two storms tracking toward the United States. What was Tropical Depression Fred is now just remnants of the storm Saturday afternoon while newly formed Tropical Storm Grace is just getting organized.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Tropical Storm Grace formed around 5 a.m. Saturday morning from Tropical Depression Seven. Grace remains small but got a little better organized overnight. Maximum sustained winds are about 45 miles per hour and it is racing off to the west at 23 miles per hour. It is currently located about 345 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Grace will slow its forward speed as it continues west, likely moving over the Lesser Antilles tonight. It is then forecast to move over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, over the Dominican Republic on Monday, and then between the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

The National Hurricane Center says interests elsewhere in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas should monitor the progress of Grace. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required for this area later today and tonight.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Sint Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…