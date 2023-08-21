TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical storms in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gert

Tropical Storm Gert formed overnight. It is located about 455 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said Gert is expected to be short-lived as it is quickly unraveling.

It currently has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

Forecasters said Gert is expected to become a remnant low Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Emily

Meteorologists are also tracking Tropical Storm Emily, which is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening.

The storm is about 1165 miles from the Cape Verde Islands with 40 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Franklin

The NHC said Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen before it reaches Hispaniola late Tuesday.

The storm will likely bring heavy rain over portions of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

Franklin currently has maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.

Areas of interest

The NHC is also tracking two areas of interest in the Atlantic.

A system located in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday. The tropical wave is moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

Forecasters said Tropical storm watches or warnings may be necessary on Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines.

The system has a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Forecasters are also watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands.

Forecasters believe a tropical depression is expected to form this week. It has a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days.