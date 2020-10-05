Tropical Storm Gamma leaves 6 dead in southern Mexico

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

National Hurricane Center

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say at least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated in southeastern Mexico after Tropical Storm Gamma lashed the Yucatan Peninsula’s resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds and drenched Tabasco and Chiapas states.

Mexico’s civil defense agency said four of the deaths, including two children, were in Chiapas, where a landslide on a mountainous slope buried their home.

The other death was in Tabasco state, where a person was dragged away by the water.

Gamma, along with cold fronts, combined over the weekend to cause extreme rains in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, affecting more than half a million people.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss