Tropical Storm Gamma headed for Mexico’s Yucatan coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma was headed for a Saturday collision with the resort-lined coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, bringing torrential rains to a large swath of southern Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) of rainfall are likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba. The northeastern tip of the peninsula could see 10 to 15 inches (250 to 375 mm) of rain.

Heavy rains could then follow over other parts of southern Mexico.

It was centered about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Friday night and was moving to the northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The Hurricane Center said it might strengthen somewhat before a likely landfall on Saturday.

The forecast track showed it clipping the tip of the peninsula, then veering toward the west-southwest into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

Meanwhile, powerful Hurricane Marie pushed across the open Pacific, and forecasters said it was likely to weaken over the weekend.

Marie was a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) Friday evening, according to the Hurricane Center. It was centered about 1,090 miles (1,750 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was headed to the northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Forecasters said it should begin weakening Saturday without threatening land.

