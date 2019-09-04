Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian churns off the coast of Florida, another tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said a depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Gabrielle Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., Gabrielle is about 68 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of the season.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann says there are currently three name systems in the Atlantic Basin.

“No other system is expected to impact the U.S.,” Spann said. “We are near the peak of hurricane season.”

LATEST STORIES: