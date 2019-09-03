Tropical Storm Fernand forms near Mexico in Gulf

MIAMI (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian crawls away from the Bahamas and toward the east coast, we are now tracking another tropical system.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon near Mexico. It’s the seventh named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Fernand is currently sitting about 160 miles east of La Pesca in Mexico. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west at 7 mph.

The west-northwest motion is forecast to continue. The National Hurricane Center says it could bring the center of Fernand near or over the coast of northeastern Mexico late Wednesday.

Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of the northeast coast of Mexico.