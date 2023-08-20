TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

At 11 a.m. AST, the National Hurricane Center said satellite data indicated that Emily was located about 100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm had max sustained winds of 50 mph and was heading west-northwest at about 10 mph.

According to the NHC, Emily is expected to continue in this direction while holding its strength Sunday. However, experts predict it will weaken into a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Six is continuing its westward track at 12 mph. As of 11 a.m. AST, it was about 625 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

“Tropical Depression Six isn’t going to be around much longer as wind shear will tear the storm apart,” Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone said. “In fact, the disturbance should dissipate sometime Monday as it moves westward. Its remnants will eventually move to the north and not impact any land areas.”