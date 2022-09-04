(WFLA) — Tropical Storm Earl is continuing to move west-northwest in the Caribbean Sea, potentially bringing heavy rains to the islands.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m., the tropical storm was moving at 8 mph with max sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm is expected bring heavy rains to Puerto Rico, the Leeward Islands, and the Virgin Islands Sunday — with projected total rainfall amounts being 2 to 4 inches.

Limited flooding is expected as rivers and mudslides are possible in steep terrain. The NHC said this would be especially true in Puerto Rico.