Tropical Storm Dolly forms in north Atlantic Ocean, no threat to US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fourth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Tuesday but poses no threat to the United States.

Subtropical Depression Four strengthened Tuesday to become Tropical Storm Dolly. The system is about 370 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia with maximum sustained wind speeds of 45 mph.

Dolly is moving east-northeast at about 13 mph. It’s expected to pick up speed a bit and turn northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the NHC.

“Dolly will be a short-lived tropical system as it quickly moves north into the chilly Atlantic waters,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips said.

Tropical Storm Dolly is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday.

