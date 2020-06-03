Tropical Storm Cristobal producing damaging floods in Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

According to the NHC, the storm is already bringing damaging and deadly flooding to parts of Mexico and Central America and it is forecast to bring heavy rainfall over southern Mexico and parts of the Yucatan Peninsula this week.

The Pacific Coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador will also see heavy rainfall, which could cause widespread life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the NHC.

A Tropical Storm Warming is in effect along the coast of Mexico from Campeche to Puerto de Veracruz.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Cristobal is about 25 miles northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico. It’s moving southeast at 3 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

The latest track from the NHC brings Cristobal back north across the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. There is the risk of storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

“While it’s too soon to determine the exact location, timing and magnitude of these impacts, interests in these areas should monitor the progress of Cristobal and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

