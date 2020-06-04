Tropical Storm Cristobal could bring heavy rain, storm surge to Gulf Coast this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Cristobal has continued to bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center says damaging and deadly flooding has occurred, and the system, which formed into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, is forecast to produce more downpours through the end of the week as it moves over southern Mexico.

The rain could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides to southern Mexico and parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and along the Pacific coast from Chiapas to Guatemala and El Salvador, according to the NHC.

Western Campeche, eastern Tabasco and northern Chiapas states will experience tropical storm conditions for the next few hours.

A Tropical Storm Warming is in effect for Campeche to Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Cristobal is about 70 miles southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico. It’s moving southeast at 2 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

The latest track from the NHC brings Cristobal back north across the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. There is the risk of storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

