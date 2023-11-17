TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center issued Tropical Storm Watches ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which could become a tropical storm on Friday.

As of this report, the system is located about 260 miles west-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the NHC. Its maximum sustained winds are 35 mph, with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas:

Jamaica

Haiti

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Las Tunas

Southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands

On Friday morning, the system was attempting to become better organized. NHC forecasters said there is “a brief window of opportunity for the system to become a tropical cyclone” late Friday into early Saturday, when it moves across eastern Cuba into the Bahamas.

NHC gave the system a 60% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. Regardless of development, the storm is expected to dump several inches of rain in central America and the Caribbean.

According to the NHC, 5 to 10 inches of rain (up to 16 inches in some areas), is expected for portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeast Cuba and Hispaniola. Forecasters warned of the potential for flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

2 to 4 inches of rainfall are expected across the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands through Sunday morning.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Vince.