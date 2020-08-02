Tropical storm conditions approach South Florida as Isaias creeps north

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps away from the Bahamas Sunday.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 65 mph maximum sustained winds while moving northwest at 9 mph.

The storm is still bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm conditions on their way to the southeastern part of Florida.

The east coast of the United States is under a Tropical Storm Warning from Hollywood, Florida to South Carolina.

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss