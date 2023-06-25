TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy began weakening Sunday morning as it continued to move northwestward, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said Cindy is “barely hanging on as a Tropical Cyclone” and is moving into an environment with conditions that are less favorable for further development.

According to the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Sunday advisory, Cindy was about 370 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles with winds at 45 mph and continued moving northwest at 16 mph.

“A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or so,” the NHC said. “Weakening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours, and Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.”

While Tropical Storm Bret dissipated Saturday as it passed Aruba, forecasters say this was the first time two storms were in the tropical Atlantic in June since record-keeping began in 1851.

According to The Associated Press, this “historic event signals an early and aggressive start to the Atlantic hurricane season that began June 1 and usually peaks from mid-August to mid-October. Some forecasters blamed unusually high sea temperatures for the rare development.”

“The Atlantic is awfully warm this year,” Kerry Emanuel, a meteorologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology told AP, adding that it’s partly a result of global warming, natural variability and the ocean’s recovering from sulfate aerosols pollution that cooled it decades ago.

Studies show that a warmer world is producing wetter and more intense hurricanes, with scientists still trying to figure out if climate change alters how many storms brew. Because of more early and pre-season storms, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories earlier in the year, with experts recently discussing the idea of declaring the start of the hurricane season earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.